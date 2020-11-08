Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Swindon police shooting: Man dies after street row

A man has been shot dead by a police officer in Swindon.

Investigations continued at the scene in Summers Street throughout Sunday

The 57-year-old man died just before 03:00 GMT in the shooting in Summers Street, said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating.

It said the shooting happened after Wiltshire Police were called to two men “arguing in the street.”

The force said it would be stepping up its presence in the area but added there was no danger to the public.

In a statement, the IOPC said police were called to Summers Street, in the Rodbourne area of Swindon, just after 02:00 GMT.

“At this early stage it is believed a 57-year-old man has been fatally shot during the police response to reports of two men arguing in the street,” the statement said.

The IOPC said the man was confirmed dead in an ambulance at 02:56 GMT.

It said investigators were at the scene and were speaking to officers involved in the incident.

The IOPC added it was “mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public”.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident,” it added.

Wiltshire Police said it would not be commenting on the incident because of the IOPC investigation.

A spokesman said: “We would, however, like to reassure the public there is no risk to the wider community and that there is likely to be an increased police presence in the area for a considerable time.” BBC News

