Former Star FM presenter joins Dynamos

By Keith Mlauzi

Television and Radio personality Yvonne Tendai Mangunda affectionately known to her Star FM listeners as, ‘The First Lady of Sports’ has called it quits at the Zimpapers owned radio station joining premier league giants Dynamos Football Club.

Announcing her departure from the radio station, Mangunda made it known to her followers on twitter that she was joining DeMbare as the Marketing and Communications Manager.

She wrote, “As my chapter with Star FM concludes, a new season has begun. I am now the Marketing and Communication Manager for the biggest club in Zimbabwe, Dynamos. It’s a privilege to have been headhunted by the most supported team, with the most titles in Zimbabwe.”

She did not reveal the reasons behind her departure.

Mangunda became a household name after appearing on home screens when she featured in ZTV’s soap Studio 263. She joined Star FM as a sportscaster along with Steve Vickers.

Mangunda’s resignation is not much of a surprise as this year the Zimpapers Company has been hit by mass resignations of senior staffs.

19 senior staffs have handed in their resignations from the media giant this year. The mass resignation is across all departments of the company, Radio Television and Print departments.

In July Star FM Listener were hit by a heartbreaking departure of Phathisani Sibanda who anchored 326 Express with KVG. Nehanda Radio