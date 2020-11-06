Sha Sha opens up to Kim Jayde on her difficult journey to the top

By Vongai Mbara

BET award-winning South Africa-based Zimbabwean songstress Sha sha went down memory lane to when she started her now booming music career.

It wasn’t all glitz and glamour for the queen of Amapiano as she described how she used to record in her friends’ backyard studio.

Speaking on the recently launched “Global Zimbabweans” talk show, Sha Sha told media personality Kim Jayde that there was a time when she could not afford to pay for studio time and she had to use what was available.

“When i started back in Mutare, my friends had this little room with this tiny weird microphone and we would just come together and make that room possible.

“That’s how I recorded and I never had to pay because we were working together and we were friends. It is very expensive to pay and book for studio time,” said Sha Sha.



She also recalled how her parents were disappointed when she chose to pursue her music career instead of nursing.

“When I decided go to Harare to pursue my music, my parents were super against it but I had to be bold and I’m quite headstrong so I was like I don’t care, I’m going,” she said.

Shasha then started working under the mentorship of talented musician Audius Mtawarira who later linked her with South African based producers to expand her brand.

From there, Sha Sha met DJ Maphorisa who signed her to his Blaqboy record label in 2018 leading to her bagging the prestigious BET award for best new international artist this year.

Sha Sha has also been nominated for the African Music Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) which will be held on November 15. Nehanda Radio