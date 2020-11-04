Kim Jayde announced as host of a new show celebrating Zimbabweans

CMG International Media Group has announced Kim Jayde as the host of a series of online interviews with Zimbabwean personalities in an initiative to celebrate Zimbabweans around the globe, sponsored by WorldRemit.

The online interviews will premiere on 5 November, 2020 and will feature South Africa-based Amapiano star ShaSha as Kim Jayde’s first guest.

The interviews will be streamed live and exclusively on the Nehanda Radio Facebook page and Zimcelebs media platforms, with the weekly shows running until the end of December 2020.

The interviews will air every Thursday

The new online series aims to broaden the horizons of Zimbabweans by showcasing the talents of their fellow countrymen, offering a glimpse into their journeys towards success.

In a statement released by CMG, Conrad Mwanza said:

“Now is the time to appreciate the movers and shakers in our communities across the globe. Celebrating Global Zimbabweans is a movement to highlight the inspirational Zimbabwean figures making their mark around the world. We are excited to partner with WorldRemit and Kim Jayde in bringing these wonderful stories to the people.”

“We invite everyone to log on and follow the engaging interviews with Kim Jayde on Facebook and Instagram platforms. Viewers can expect a fun, insightful, and altogether entertaining experience as we bring some of our favourite people to you in candid conversations.

“Zimbabweans are doing amazing things and what better way than to tell the stories by one of our brightest stars, Kim Jayde! In WorldRemit, we have a partner with a global presence and a key player in supporting community stories to ensure that we keep aiming higher.”

WorldRemit is a global payments company that frequently supports initiatives to inspire and empower people.

Pardon Mujakachi, Head of Sub Saharan Africa and Country Director for Zimbabwe at WorldRemit, said “Many Zimbabweans have migrated to countries across the world in a bid to access opportunities and support friends and family at home.

“They have made great contributions to their host countries and have transferred the same to their home country. As an innovative and forward-thinking organization, we are not oblivious to this. We go beyond providing a platform for money transfers and connect people, amplifying their impacts and showcasing their heartwarming success stories to the world.”

The new online series will feature Kim Jayde hosting various personalities such as ShaSha, Australia-based entrepreneurs The Mango Twins, Canada-based real estate moguls Zeb and Colleen Tsikira (The Tsikiras), rapper and actor Tehn Diamond as well as celebrity reporter Makho Ndlovu, among others.