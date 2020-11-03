Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arrested AGAIN

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Award winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been arrested again for allegedly breaching his bail conditions but multiple sources claim the arrest is over tweets regarding the reported improper conduct of Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

UK based Law expert Alex Magaisa confirmed on Twitter.

“Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono @daddyhope has just been arrested again in Harare.

“Details to follow shortly,” he said.

“Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested at his home this evening. I’m advised some of the officers claimed to be from the President’s office. One of the officers filmed the arrest. The arrest is allegedly in connection with tweets regarding the conduct of Chief Justice Malaba.”

The US Embassy in Harare rebuked Mnangagwa’s administration saying the arrest of Chin’ono “raises serious concerns.”

“Reports that authorities have again arrested Hopewell Chin’ono for speaking out against corruption and defending fundamental freedoms raise serious concerns. #EndImpunity,” US Embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged corruption involving President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and son Collins, in the Covidgate scandal was initially arrested on 20 July after being charged with inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

He was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume. They spent 45 day at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before being released on bail by the High Court in Harare.

More details to follow!