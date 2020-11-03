Ryan Giggs arrested on ­suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville

By Sarah Ridley, Andy Jehring, Richard Moriarty and James Somper | The Sun |

Football legend Ryan Giggs was arrested on ­suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville.

Cops were called to the Wales manager’s £1.7million home in Worsley just after 10pm on Sunday amid reports of “a disturbance”.

Man United idol Giggs, 46, was questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Police said the arrested man was released on bail pending enquiries.

Giggs emerged from Pendleton police station yesterday afternoon after hours of questioning, and was whisked away in a black Mercedes.

Sources said he had been living in the house which he bought for his mum Lynne on the same street as his £3.5million pad, which is up for sale.

Giggs had been at Hotel Football, in Manchester, which he co-owns, earlier in the day to watch Man United’s 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

He is then believed to have gone to the Stock Exchange Hotel, which he also co-owns with former teammate Gary Neville, in the city centre.

He has been dating Kate on and off since 2017.

They met when she started doing the PR for Hotel Football in 2013 after moving from Dubai.

Giggs went public with the relationship when he was pictured with her holidaying in Italy in August 2018.

It was eight months after his divorce from wife ­Stacey, whom he had been cheating on for eight years with brother Rhodri’s wife Natasha.

Giggs spent his playing career with Manchester United and is the manager of the Welsh national team.

A representative for Ryan Giggs said he denies the allegations and is assisting the police with their ongoing investigation.

The statement said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him. He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”