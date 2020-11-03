Former MDC-T MP Tongai Matutu joins Zanu PF… paraded at State House

Former MDC-T MP for Masvingo Central Tongai Matutu has joined the ruling Zanu PF party.

He was welcomed at State House by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who according to the state media was flanked by his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Matutu who served as a Deputy Youth Minister during the Government of National Unity is a lawyer by profession.

Matutu told Mnangagwa that the opposition party in Zimbabwe “in its various forms” had lost direction and were wasting time bickering among themselves.

Mnangagwa said he felt “elated” in welcoming back “home” Matutu who he described as Comrade.

Matutu told the media after the brief ceremony that he was not joining Zanu PF because he was desperate but he was guided by his conscience and was convinced his decision was the best choice not only for him but for the nation.

He claimed more MDC officials were expected to follow suit as they had given up on the opposition.