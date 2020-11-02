Zakaria to introduce ‘Executive Sungura Nights’

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Despite a late start, sungura godfather Nicholas Zakaria put up a scintillating show last Friday night at the launch of his 28th studio album “Zadziso”.

The album, which was auctioned during the launch, saw corporates battling it out in bidding, resulting in the album raising US$2 500 in cash.

The private event held at Cresta Oasis Hotel saw a handful of people attending due to the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions.

Zakaria, affectionately known as “Madzibaba”, collaborated with his protege Simon Mutambi, who also had a fair share of the cake on the album, as he had his three songs “Mufaro”, “Chitsaru” and “Hupenyu Ivhiri”.

Zakaria provided “Bvuma Kurairwa”, “Zvemazuvano” and “Pafunge”.

Zakaria, clad in pink suit, proved he is the godfather of sungura as he showed his prowess on the lead guitar.

Mutambi was not to be outdone as he also gave an electrifying performance with his energetic youthful dancers.

Somehow, Mutambi is now sounding more like Zakaria, maybe because he is spending time with his tutor.

The album sounds the same like yesteryear, nothing fancy, loud, but same old wine served in different wine glasses.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Zakaria hinted on an “Executive Sungura Nights’’ (ESN), concept to cater for his executive clientele that can not frequent some of his usual hunting spots.

“Launching this album at a hotel private function has opened our minds to a whole new concept which we believe would do well to cater for our executive clients some of whom are respected captains of industry,” he said.

“I was really encouraged by the adulation and acknowledgement I got from some of the patrons who even bought the CD before the auctioning.

“This to me implies that I am starving a certain section of my fans and with that in mind we will be introducing the Khiama Boys Executive Sungura nights consistent with the prevailing situation and market demands.”

The Senior Lecturer, as Zakaria is also known, said the ESN concept will be a business, music and food idea that will allow captains of industry to interact, while enjoying the music they grew up listening to in a comely environment.

“My brand management, Esteem Communications, conceptualised the idea,” said Zakaria. “It will cater for company executives and their partners who will get to enjoy our good music, food and drinks while engaging in meaningful business discussions.

“The events will be themed accordingly and guests can attend by invitation or securing a seat in advance. We want to start as soon as possible.”

Some of the guests at the private album launch happily received the concept, highlighting that it was a sure way of keeping the Khiama Boys music alive, while allowing captains of industry to interact in a conducive environment.

Bullion Group managing director, Persistence Gwanyanya, who outbid other guests to buy the new album for US$300 said he welcomed the concept.

“I grew up listening to Khiama Boys and I cherish their sound very much,” he said. “We got to interact with the legend Madzibaba and to us who are not regulars at these joints it is a golden opportunity we have been missing in our lifestyle. I am happy to support in any way.”

Some of the corporates that endorsed the launch included Kitchen-Link, EzeeKleen Detergents, LoneStar Construction and Engineering and Garytrans. The Herald