Mighty Warriors leave for Cosafa champs

By Grace Chingoma

The Mighty Warriors are set to embark on their first international trip post-lockdown today when they leave for South Africa to participate in the COSAFA Women Championships.

The team were scheduled to depart in two batches, with the first one leaving early in the morning on a 6.10am flight, and the second four hours later.

National teams’ general manager, Wellington Mpandare, said both sides will connect to Port Elizabeth at 3pm.

The senior women’s tournament gets underway tomorrow.

Zimbabwe will get the ball rolling against Tanzania in a Group C encounter.

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithethelewe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, and the Under-17 coach, Annie Konje, have announced their final 18 playing members.

Zimbabwe men’s Under-17 and Under-20 team will also know of their opponents in the same tournament today.

The Young Mighty Warriors will get their campaign underway with the tie against hosts South Africa.

The Under-17 matches will be played on a round robin basis.

“We could not get flights today (yesterday). The Under-17 team is leaving tomorrow,” said Mpandare.

Despite the cancellation of the senior men’s COSAFA Cup this year, the age-group teams are going ahead with the Under-17 edition running from November 19 to 29.

The Under-20 team will be on from December 3 to December 13 at the Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Young Warriors squads are expected to be announced sometime, this week before the Under-17 immediately go into camp.

In the Under-17 category, Zimbabwe have been placed in Pot 2, among other lower-ranked teams — Eswatini and Comoros.

Pot 1 has Angola, Botswana and Malawi.

South Africa and Zambia are the top seeds and have been placed in Group A and B. The top two sides in each group advance to the semi-finals.

There is also an added sweetener, with the two finalists earning their place at the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

In the Under-20 category, 11 teams will compete in the December tournament.

Zimbabwe are in Pot 2 together with Lesotho, Comoros and Namibia.

Pot 1 has Malawi Eswatini and Mozambique. Again the two finalists will qualify for the Under-20 Cup of Nations which would be held in Mauritania next year.

Mighty Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede, Cythnia Shonga.

Defenders: Nokubhosi Ncube, Sharon Teterai, Sheila Makoto, Egness Tumbare, Talent Mukwanda, Moreblessing Bwende, Precious Baison.

Midfielders: Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Faith Chezhara, Danai Bhobho, Shyline Dambamuromo.

Strikers: Diana Banda, Talent Bizeki, Rutendo Makore, Shamiso Mutasa.

Under-17 squad

Goalkeepers: Timmly K Kavhura, Thandiwe Msipa.

Defenders: Morelife Nyagumbo, Lucia Chisvo, Sarah Manduna, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Rudo Machadu, Melinda Mapasure.

Midfielders: Bethel Kondo, Tinotenda Taurai, Priscilla Marikosi, Elise Moyo, Ropafadzo Maferefa, Sisa Ndebele.

Strikers: Tabeth Mafunga, Thando Sibanda, Sharon Dangirwa, Brenda Ndarowa. The Herald