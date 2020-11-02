Minister Mavima tests positive for Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister and Covid-19 taskforce chairperson Senator Larry Mavima has gone into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mavima confirmed the development during a telephone interview with The Herald and said he was being taken care of by specialist doctors.

“I can confirm that I have tested positive to Covid-19 and am self-isolating at home. I would like to quickly inform the entire province and the nation at large that I am not in any immediate danger.

“I am grateful to a wonderful team of local specialist doctors who have been monitoring my situation. I don’t have any other symptoms.

“I am in isolation but in high spirits for there is no stigma to this pandemic as everyone is at risk of contracting it. I am also banking on prayers from all corners,” Mavima said.