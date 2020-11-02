Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

HealthFeaturedNews

Minister Mavima tests positive for Covid-19

25,452

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister and Covid-19 taskforce chairperson Senator Larry Mavima has gone into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima
Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima

Mavima confirmed the development during a telephone interview with The Herald and said he was being taken care of by specialist doctors.

“I can confirm that I have tested positive to Covid-19 and am self-isolating at home. I would like to quickly inform the entire province and the nation at large that I am not in any immediate danger.

Related Articles

7 escapees return to Gweru centre

19,551

Mutare prepares for large overseas returnees

43,206

Amakorokoza told to end violence

32,738

Gweru crash victims named, death toll rises to 11

33,228

“I am grateful to a wonderful team of local specialist doctors who have been monitoring my situation. I don’t have any other symptoms.

“I am in isolation but in high spirits for there is no stigma to this pandemic as everyone is at risk of contracting it. I am also banking on prayers from all corners,” Mavima said.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments