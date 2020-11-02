Gold dealer, Crosby, had become King in Mutare with top cops on his payroll

A Mutare-based gold dealer would often facilitate the illegal release of his runners from police custody through Director Criminal Investigations Department Commissioner Crispen Charumbira who was on his payroll, a court heard on Friday.

British national, David Crosby, is spending the weekend behind bars after being remanded in custody to Monday for bail application.

The 30-year-old, who is said to be one of the biggest gold traders in Zimbabwe, is facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

He is a guest of the state together with Pakistani national Ali Muhammad.

Muhammed is accused of being at the centre of an attempt to smuggle 6kgs of gold out of the country by Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya on Monday.

Rushwaya is also in prison, jointly charged with security agents Stephen Chenjerai Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda on charges of smuggling and illegal possession of gold.

Crosby whom state papers described as being the general manager of Sckorus Investments, Mutare branch, was dragged before Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande on Friday on charges that arose in June 2019.

Prosecutors said in the aforementioned month at around 0500hrs, three detective constable officers arrested one David Mucheche in Mutare for contravening the Gold Trade Act –dealing in or possession of gold without a licence.

He was arrested in possession of 1,3 kgs of gold.

Investigating officer in the case, Temba Mushoriwa, told the court that upon the arrest of Mucheche, the accused contacted Commissioner Charumbira to facilitate the release of his runner.

Commissioner Charumbira, who is currently facing charges relating to abuse of office, then instructed Detective Inspector Machaka to release the said suspect and to give the suspect the 1,3 kg gold exhibit without pressing charges, directly defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The state led by Sheila Mupindu opposed bail arguing that Crosby is a flight risk, is a man of means, is familiar with state witness and is facing a lengthy custodial sentence.

The matter was postponed to Monday 2pm for bail judgement. Zim Morning Post