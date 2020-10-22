Khupe is one of us says Zanu PF

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The ruling Zanu PF party has glorified MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe for her decision to cooperate with the ruling party in its campaign for the removal of targeted sanctions.

Khupe who broke away from the main opposition MDC Alliance and contested in 2018 elections as leader of MDC-T joined the Zanu PF campaign against imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The ruling party since the reign of the late former president Robert Mugabe believes that the MDC is responsible for inviting sanctions on Zimbabwe.

But the main opposition always accuses Zanu PF of being punished by the Western countries through targeted sanctions for orchestrating massive human rights abuses.

Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa on Wednesday praised Khupe for joining the call for removal of sanctions.

He urged MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his subordinates David Coltart and Tendai Biti to apologise to the nation for inviting sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“They were complicit in asking for the imposition of sanctions. They were complicit in opposing the land redistribution program. They have been complicit in asking for their continuation as a punitive measure.

“But we do have members of MDC who have repented. Who have basically said we were wrong. We opposed the empowerment of our people.

“I think that in this regard, madam Khupe basically is now singing a different song on the issue of sanctions. She is now calling along with us for the unconditional removal of sanctions.

“But you get to worry, your Chamisa, Biti and Coltart, they remain unrepentant. And what we are saying is, it’s never too late to say to the people of Zimbabwe they have caused so much suffering, to say we are sorry, we should have never have asked for those sanctions. That alone will be a very therapeutic statement,” he said.

Observers have since argued that Khupe and the MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora have been captured by Zanu PF to destroy the main opposition MDC Alliance.

Khupe has already recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs, councillors and senators accusing them of supporting Chamisa. She also took the party’s headquarters, Harvest House.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration has already officially installed Khupe as leader of the opposition in Parliament despite the fact that she was rejected by the electorate in 2018 when she gunnered 40 000 votes against Chamisa’s 2,6 million. Nehanda Radio