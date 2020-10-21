Prophet Bushiri and wife expected to appear in court on Wednesday

Durban – Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are due to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement issued by Bushiri’s office, the couple will appear at 8am.

Bushiri is believed to have handed himself over to the Hawks while his wife was arrested by officers.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale four people “including a pastor aged between 25 and 39” were arrested for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

“The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members arrested the first couple on Saturday, the woman in Sandton and her husband at OR Tambo International airport. The two, Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo, have since appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court and their case was postponed to 30 October 2020 for formal bail application,” she said.

“On Tuesday, the team made a further arrest of another couple allegedly involved in the same case. The woman, 39, was arrested at her home and her husband, 37, after trying to evade the team, handed himself over at Silverton police station with an entourage of attorneys,” Mogale said.

The Bushiris face charges of money laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The church has called on supporters to pray for the couple.

“Let us keep on standing with our spiritual parents by putting them in prayer. We wish to inform you that they are still with the Hawks, as announced earlier, but the hand of the Lord is with them, they are in high spirit and they have nothing in their minds apart from the thought of you and the church,” a statement on Bushiri’s Facebook page read. IOL.