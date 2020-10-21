Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Bayern’s Gnabry tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Atletico game

8,852

Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for their Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after he tested positive for Covid-19, the German champions said on Tuesday.

Serge Gnabry
Serge Gnabry

The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told a news conference all players were fit for the start of their title defence.

“The attacking player feels good and is quarantined at home,” Bayern said in a statement.

The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020, including the Champions League, face the Spaniards in the first of their group matches in the competition. Reuters.

Related Articles

Form Four pupil tests positive for Covid-19

19,925

Covid-19 is a real killer, stay safe: Oskido

17,083

Restricted funeral wake and burial for Oskido’s dad

35,869

‘Sweet 16’ party becomes…

9,474
You might also like More from author
Comments