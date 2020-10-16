Obert Mpofu mocks exiled G40 politicians… ‘they thought they were cleverer than us’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu, himself famous for bootlicking the late Robert Mugabe, has mocked self-exiled politicians from the rival Zanu PF G40 faction saying they were out of the country because they thought they were “cleverer than all of us” in the ruling party.

Mpofu made the claims during the launch of his book titled, “On the Shoulders of the Struggle Memoirs of a Political Insider” at a Harare Cresta Lodge, attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who was guest of honour, current and ex-ministers in Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Sithembiso Nyoni, Patrick Chinamasa, Josiah Hungwe and Tshinga Dube.

“You see, people who thought they were cleverer than all of us are not in this country as I speak,” Mpofu told guests at the launch event.

“Those who were associated with them are suffering in silence.

“Because whilst you are an enemy of the people, you are a danger to society, and they are the ones who are sponsoring all this negative narrative on Zimbabwe.

“No matter how clever you are, your tongue cannot lick your back unless you are a camel with a long tongue,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu was referring to exiled former cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao, among others who were members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction that was led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Mpofu said he knew Mugabe and late founding father Joshua Nkomo more than the G-40 officials.

“There are people who claim to know these icons better than I do. Please stop dreaming. I know them better than you because I served with them, I served under them.

“If you think you know them better than me, please write your own book.

“You know I do things consciously, I have never been under the influence of anything, I am an SDA member and my wife is a senior member of SDA. Ask Tshinga Dube, we all go to that church.

“Please don’t tell me you are a messenger of God who has come to judge us. No, we are believers like you do.”

“From Father Zimbabwe up to His Excellency, the founding father of the Second Republic Cde ED Mnangagwa, the hopes and aspirations of our people across the ideological divide remain in safe hands.

“I know what I am talking about because I supervised the transition to the new dispensation.

“I have always listened to my boss General Chiwenga cautioning people against claiming for themselves what they are not because Zimbabweans are special people,” Mpofu said. Nehanda Radio