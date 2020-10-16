New Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has said he wants to get playmaking star Khama Billiat “playing in the right areas” to get the under-performing Zimbabwean star back to his best.

Hunt said if he can succeed in doing that‚ Billiat‚ with his experience at 30 now should be a double figures goal-scorer in the DStv Premiership.

Billiat, a key figure in Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League success of 2016 – scored just two goals and was noticeably under par under Hunt’s predecessor at Chiefs‚ Ernst Middendorp‚ with constant speculation and reports of the two not seeing eye to eye.

“I’ve got huge expectations. I know him from Zimbabwe to Ajax [Cape Town]‚” Hunt said in a pre-match press conference on Thursday for Chiefs’ start to the 2020-21 season in Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium.

“Yes‚ he’s older‚ but he should be a little bit more experienced now‚ he’s a bit wiser.

“I think the most important thing I’ve got to do or we have got to do is start to get him playing to his strengths.

Where we can get the best out of him. And that’s all I’m going to try and do.

“Whatever he needs. Support‚ extra work. If he’s willing‚ and I think he is willing‚ I think he’s got huge potential still.

“I still see him as a young boy from when he came from Zimbabwe. He’s a little bit older now.

“But we’ve got to get him playing to his strengths‚ and that means the right areas of the field.

“I don’t want to know what’s gone on here before. It’s got nothing to do with me.

“I just want to see what’s in front of me and hopefully we can get him … he’s certainly a double figures goal-scorer in the league‚ and that’s got to be the first aim.

“If he does his part the rest we can do our part‚ and then we’re successful.”

Middendorp steered Chiefs to second place last season‚ losing the Premiership to Sundowns on the final day in early September of the Covid-19-affeted campaign.

Amakhosi opted to not continue with the German coach‚ and Hunt’s availability after the sale of Bidvest Wits saw him appointed at Naturena. — TimesLive