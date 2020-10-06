Harry Redknapp recounts how he forced Benjani to join Manchester City

By Marshall Bwanya

Retired seasoned coach Harry Redknapp recounted one hilarious experience when he pushed through the £9,5 million sale of former Zimbabwe and Portsmouth striker Benjamin Mwaruwari to Manchester City even though the Zimbabwean said he only wanted to play for him.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Deadline Day on Monday evening, Redknapp described Benjani’s move to the Citizens as one ludicrous event which almost didn’t materialise because of the former striker’s reluctance to leave the airport because he was keen to stay with Pompey.

In mid 2007-2008 season City offered Portsmouth £9, 5 for Mwaruwari, and Redknapp having bought the striker for £3 million felt it was an offer he couldn’t refuse or let slide.

“Benjani is a great lad, l took him and paid €3 million for him.

“Suddenly I get a call from Sven Goran Eriksson offering me £9,5 million pounds for Benji, and I loved Benji, he was a good player, he ran, he worked hard, but 9,5 million pounds I thought was a lot for Benji.

“So I said, Benji Manchester City they want you, 12 o’clock is transfer deadline day and I want you to go,” said Reddnap.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and Portsmouth boss narrated how he had to go back to the airport and literally push Mwaruwari through the door to ensure he didn’t miss the third separate flight before the transfer window closed.

Redknapp showered Mwaruwari with praises, calling him a good lad he was actually meeting on Wednesday for coffee. Nehanda Radio