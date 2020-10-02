What Dzvukamanja promises Pirates

Orlando Pirates’ new recruit Terrence Dzvukamanja has revealed his targets for the coming 2020/21 season following his arrival at the Soweto giants.

Pirates snapped up Dzvukamanja from Bidvest Wits following the club’s sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after the 2019/20 campaign.

The Zimbabwean international has joined teammates Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto at Rand Stadium, but is a less prominent figure in the PSL after arriving just two seasons ago from Ngezi Platinum Stars in his homeland.

However, having registered 15 goals and six assists in 60 appearances across his first two campaigns in South Africa, the 26-year-old is ready to up the ante for The Buccaneers this coming season.

“Yah, of course. This is what drives all players to better themselves day by day,” commented the centre-forward when quizzed about his personal targets by the club’s website.

“For me, it’s two-fold, it’s about scoring goals; hopefully double digits, and also about increasing my number of assists for the season.

“I think as an attacking player these are two areas that a player is judged. I don’t want to see myself as somebody who came to Orlando Pirates just to add numbers. I have come here to work, and this is what I hope shows in my performances.

“I want to make a difference here and, if all goes well, hopefully I can achieve another goal of mine, which is to one day play in Europe.” – KickOff