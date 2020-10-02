Galatasaray angling for deadline day swoop on Marvelous Nakamba

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba could be on his way out of English Premiership side Aston Villa following the arrival of Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea.

Nakamba’s future at Villa Park has been topical since preseason, with the Zimbabwe international, who arrived on an £11 million transfer fee from Belgian giants Club Brugge last year, linked with a move to Turkey.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Galatasaray are angling for a deadline day offer for the midfielder, who has fallen down the midfield packing order at Villa Park.

Another top Turkish side Fenerbache are also reportedly keen on Nakamba, who still has four years left on his contract.

Birmingham Mail reports that an offer will be made for the midfielder before Monday’s deadline day on that condition, Galatasaray gets past Rangers in their Europa League tie that was played last night.

“Super Lig side Gala are keen to strengthen their midfield department and are admirers of Nakamba, who made his first league appearance of the season on Monday as an 87th minute substitute at Fulham.

“If they topple Steven Gerrard’s Gers at Ibrox in their qualifying tie on Thursday, Gala will line up a loan offer to Villa for Nakamba,” reported Birmingham Mail.

The arrival of Barkley has added to stern competition in the midfield.

Nakamba is the most natural cover and competition for first choice holding midfielder Douglas Luiz, with Barkley likely to compete with Conor Hourihane and John McGinn in spots further forward in the midfield.

Nakamba was expected to feature against Stoke City last night in the fourth-round of the Carabao Cup. He played the full 90 minutes in Villa’s wins over Burton Albion and Bristol City in the same competitions. The Chronicle