Car thief in high speed crash

A man who had allegedly stolen a car was apprehended after he crashed it while being pursued at high speed by members of the public in Beitbridge.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 9PM.

He said Blessing Kundishora (39) allegedly stole a Mazda Bongo belonging to Mr Peter Panganai and lost control of the vehicle before it overturned.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of a stolen vehicle incident which occurred in Beitbridge. Mr Peter Panganai arrived at Ojas Business Centre in a Mazda Bongo at around 9PM where he parked his car, switched off the engine and left the key in the ignition and went out.

“While Mr Panganai was chatting with some people at the business centre Kundishora stole the vehicle and drove away. Mr Panganai teamed up with the people at the business centre and they pursued him in two cars.

“They caught up with him and blocked his way and Kundishora lost control of the vehicle which overturned. Members of the public apprehended him and they assaulted him before handing him over to the police,” he said. The Chronicle