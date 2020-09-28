Terrence Dzvukamanja threat for Shonga

The arrival of Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzvukamanja at Orlando Pirates could spell the end for Zambian striker Justin Shonga.

Pirates announced the signing of Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka this week following the earlier arrival of Deon Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo for the 2020/21 seson.

However, the signing of Dzvukamanja took everyone by surprise as no one saw it coming despite the Zimbabwean striker being highly rated by his former coach Gavin Hunt.

The former Clever Boys attacker can operate on the wing, behind the striker or as a false number nine where he showed his mettle after bagging two goals against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Following the arrival of Dzvukamanja, Pirates now have five registered foreign players in the squad excluding Gabadinho Mhango and Deon Hotto, who have now acquired local residence status.

The other foreign players at the club include Joris Delle, Austin Muwowo, Augustine Mulenga and Shonga.

Despite being one of the key players at Pirates for the past two seasons, Shonga’s performances have dipped with off-field issues and his social life in Johannesburg distracting his focus on the pitch.

Both Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch were suspended by the club for breaking club protocol during lockdown, and while the details of the players’ behaviour was not made public, it is believed the suspension was related to an accident that happened when they travelled to the Free State.

It is now believed that Shonga is on his way out at Pirates while Muwowo is set to go out on loan to Chippa United next season.

The future of both Mulenga and Delle also remain uncertain, with both players failing to live up to expectations during the past season. – KickOff