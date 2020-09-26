Chivayo, Kazhanje trial date set

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The trial date for the long anticipated trial of controversial businessman Wicknel Chivayo, who is being charged with former Zimbabwe Power Company chairman and convict Stanley Kazhanje for bribery, has been set following the dismissal of the review they filed at the High Court.

Chivayo, who is appearing in his personal capacity as well as on behalf of his company Intratek Zimbabwe appeared before regional magistrate Tranos Utahwashe who ordered them to appear in court on 24-25 November for trial.

The State alleges that on October 22, 2015, the ZPC board held a meeting where Kazhanje allegedly directed management to proceed in signing a contract with Intratrek Zimbabwe.

It is further alleged that the following day, a contract was signed between ZPC and Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Chivayo, on January 21, 2016 allegedly transferred $10 000 from Intratrek Zimbabwe’s bank account into Kazhanje’s personal Barclays Bank account.

It is claimed that after the payment of $10 000, Kazhanje later influenced the ZPC board to pass resolutions in favour of the accused in connection with the ZPC contract.

Brian Vito of the Special Unit Prosecution Unit appeared for the State while Advocates Lewis Uriri and Sylvester Hashiti appeared for Intratek, Chivayo and Kazhanje respectively. H-Metro