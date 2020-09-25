Police arrest driver in kombi shooting incident

Police have arrested the driver of an unregistered kombi in which a passenger was shot and killed, while another was seriously injured near Juru Growth Point along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Wednesday night.

The kombi was speeding at the time of the incident, but was discovered at a house in Murehwa.

Police said the driver, Nyasha Sawada (28), was arrested yesterday in Murehwa and is assisting with investigations.

He is likely to face charges under the Road Traffic Act, operating against lockdown regulations, failure to comply with police instructions and failure to render first aid after an accident, among others.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had also identified the owner of the commuter omnibus.

The kombi is said to have been travelling to Juru with passengers on board when it took a detour into Gletwyn to circumvent a tollgate.

When the commuter omnibus reached a boom gate at one of the homes in the suburb, the crew had an altercation with guards who called their employer.

The employer in turn called police who reacted swiftly, resulting in the kombi crew speeding off with passengers on board.

A high-speed chase ensued, with the driver knocking down the boom gate at the tollgate.

Police fired shots which unfortunately hit some passengers. After reaching Juru Growth Point, the kombi driver turned into a road leading to Shamva and then dumped the passengers, including the woman who died and the other injured passenger, who was admitted to hospital.

It is not clear whether the woman died before or after being dumped. The Herald