Chamisa condemns ‘misogynous’ incarceration of Mamombe at Chikurubi

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned the systematic and “unlawful” detention of Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe by a Harare Court in its quest to examine her mental condition at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande Thursday threw MDC Alliance legislator Mamombe (27) behind bars for two weeks while her mental state is being examined.

Mamombe has been charged with allegations of faking abduction together with party colleagues, Cecilia Chimbiri (31) and Netsai Marova (25).

Makwande said the court wanted to seek expert advice while she is behind the bars.

She said she did not trust the testimony of her doctor arguing that she was not objective and that the court is not an expert on mental issues thus requires expert advice to ascertain if the diagnosis was correct.

Makwande ruled that the court should exercise its jurisdiction judiciously and feels that section 26 should be invoked and she remanded her I to custody for two weeks.

Chamisa on Friday condemned as misogynistic the arrest of Mamombe by the magistrate court.

“The unlawful detention and sending to Chikurubi maximum prison of Youth leader and MP Hon Mamombe is another new law, a classic case of continuing victimization. It is clear that the State which is implicated in this case can not deliver justice. We demand an INDEPENDENT INQUIRY!

“This continued persecution of these emblems of change is a direct threat to democratic tenets and freedom. Oppressors fear the power of the future that the young women represent. We stand with the young & fearless. We fight for their right to dignity, freedom and justice.

“The MDC trio represent what Zimbabwe could be if we made room for the NEW. They are women of courage and conviction.

“The trio & all young people are the embodiment of a New Zimbabwe we can create in which young women can freely participate in political activity and nation building,” Chamisa said.

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe and party colleagues Chimbiri and Marova were arrested by police in May this year for participating in a demonstration where they were calling for the government to provide food to the poor during Covid-19 lockdown.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed their arrest. But the trio were abducted from police custody by suspected state security agents and released four days later with several injuries.

They were arrested and charged with allegations of faking disappearance before being released through a $10 000 bail by the High Court. Nehanda Radio