NUMSA calls for region to intervene in Zimbabwe’s political crisis

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) on Wednesday held a peaceful demonstration outside the Zimbabwean embassy in their country and summoned the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene in Zimbabwe amid serious concerns of human rights abuses by the Zanu PF administration.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing massive human rights violations perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

Recently, South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) sent a delegation to Harare to assess the socio-political situation in the country.

A delegation led by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule was convinced that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe. They resolved to remain frank with Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF.

NUMSA’s demonstration has been calling the international community to intervene and resolve social and political problems being faced by Zimbabwe.

The past four months have seen systematic arrests of journalists, political activists among other dissenting voices.

In July prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who had exposed alleged government corruption involving Mnangagwa’s son and his wife Auxilia, the US 60m Drax Covidgate scandal, was arrested and charged with inciting violence in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption.

On the same day, opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was also arrested.

They were granted bail by the High Court after spending 45 days of incarceration at Zimbabwe’s biggest and notorious jail, the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

On 22 August this year again, main opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala was also arrested and charged with inciting violence.

He was granted bail by the High Court after more than five weeks at Chikurubi.

MDC Alliance youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone was arrested in Masvingo and charged with undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

Last week, Zimbabwe National Students Union leader Takudzwa Ngadziore was severely assaulted by armed unknown men in plain clothes while addressing a news conference in the vicinity of Impala Car Rental offices demanding answers concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in state sponsored abductions. Nehanda Radio