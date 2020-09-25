‘ANC will always support Zanu PF’, claims Mumbengegwi

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has warned opposition parties against plotting to remove the ruling party adding that South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) would not allow the removal of a fellow former liberation movement.

Addressing the media during a weekly brief at the party’s headquarters in Harare, Mumbengegwi accused opposition parties of plotting to overthrow the ruling party.

He said the former liberation movement, ANC would not allow removal of Zanu PF.

“An attack by our usual detractors on Zanu PF is also an attack on the ANC as well as the other former liberation movements. So, an attack on one, is an attack on all. So we must work together in solidarity in order to be able to defeat the agents of regime change,” Mumbengegwi said.

Mnangagwa’s administration has been associated with reports of massive human rights violations characterised by arrest, torture, abuse and abduction of dissenting voices including journalists.

South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) party a few weeks ago sent a delegation to Harare to assess the political situation following reports of massive human rights violations.

The delegation vowed to remain frank with Zanu PF after discovering that the country was facing a crisis.

But Mumbengegwi said, “at the meeting, Zanu PF and the ANC came to the conclusion that there was no crisis in Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing massive human rights violations perpetrated by Mnangagwa’s regime which is battling an economic crisis partly blamed on corruption and mismanagement.