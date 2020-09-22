‘We can’t even buy underwear with our salaries’, teachers go for strike

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

All nine teachers unions in Zimbabwe have vowed not to report to work on the 28th of September until the government pegs their salaries in United States Dollars.

Addressing journalists at the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) headquarters in Harare Tuesday, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) leader Raymond Majongwe said all unions that represent teachers in Zimbabwe had agreed not to go to work until they receive salaries in USDs as per their agreement with the government in 2012.

He sensationally added that the RTGS 3800 (US$30 equivalent) could not even buy them underwear.

“A teacher in Murehwa, how does he come to school? The RTGS 3800 that he was paid is not even enough for him to buy underwear for himself and his wife and you want her to come and stand in front of kids without wearing underwear. That is not possible.”

“We are totally incapacitated to report for duty. Transporters want USDs. We are not even protesting. We are simply saying we are incapacitated to turn up for duty,” Majongwe said.

Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (ZINATU) CEO Nyawo Manuel made his remarks and accused Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema of being arrogant.

He urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remove him from being a minister.

“I even wrote to his inbox and said can you please remove us this Minister. We have got a minister who is not worthy of that office,” Nyawo said.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe is being buffeted by its worst economic crisis in over a decade, including scarcity of basics like mealie meal, fuel and electricity.

Prices of basic goods and transport gallop every week as the value of the Zimbabwean dollar continues to tumble, pushing official annual inflation to more than 1000 percent as analysts allude.