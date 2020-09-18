South African racecourse employees ‘assault horses’ in protest
Employees of a South African racecourse freed 28 horses from their stables during a protest that left one horse dead and several injured.
The cause of the protests is yet to be known, according to the police.
The protesters forced the horses out of their stables with sticks and stones, a police report states.
One of the horses was found dead with stab wounds.
The injured horses are being treated at Port Elizabeth’s Animal Anti- Cruelty League. BBC News
The police service shared photos:
#sapsEC +- 150-200 Protesters from Fairview Informal settlement stormed onto the property of Fairview stables and freed about 28 horses this morning, 17/09. Injured horses are receiving treatment by the Port Elizabeth Anti Animal Cruelty. #ProtestAction MEhttps://t.co/kftpLWy853 pic.twitter.com/xrFBmsOHp5
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 17, 2020