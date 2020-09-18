South African racecourse employees ‘assault horses’ in protest

Employees of a South African racecourse freed 28 horses from their stables during a protest that left one horse dead and several injured.

The cause of the protests is yet to be known, according to the police.

The protesters forced the horses out of their stables with sticks and stones, a police report states.

One of the horses was found dead with stab wounds.

The injured horses are being treated at Port Elizabeth’s Animal Anti- Cruelty League. BBC News

The police service shared photos: