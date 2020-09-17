Veteran Zim journalist Godfrey Mutizwa named chief editor of CNBC Africa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

African pay television network CNBC Africa has appointed veteran journalist Godfrey Mutizwa, to take over from Chris Bishop as its Chief Editor.

According to CNBC Africa, Bishop who after more than a decade with the ABN Group, advised them of his intention to step down and return to the United Kingdom at the end of October.

Roberta Naicker, Group Managing Director of ABN Group, said losing Bishop was a “great loss” for the company.

“Chris has been a great asset to our business and has served the organization in different roles including Managing Editor of Forbes Africa. While his departure is a great loss for our company, we wish him the very best in his future endeavours”

CNBC Africa said Mutizwa is a familiar face at the ABN Group, as he was a former Chief-Editor at CNBC Africa, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of programming for the channel.

He was also mandated with the implementation of CNBC Africa’s editorial policies, coordinating the African bureaus, training and mentorship of journalists, reporters and producers.

Mutizwa has also covered the African business story for the past 29 years across various print and broadcast platforms, working for both regional and international media.

He understands the potential of African economies and markets and has participated in key stakeholder events across the continent.

“Godfrey’s input has always been of great value to ABN, his extensive industry knowledge and experience, sheer passion for journalism, his ability to tell the African story, and his familiarity with the CNBC Africa brand, made him the perfect candidate for the position.

“We are looking forward to this new journey with Godfrey when he takes over the reins on the 1st of November.” added Ms Roberta Naicker.