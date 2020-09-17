Top army officials allegedly implicated in illegal land deals in Harare

Former Harare Town Clerk Admire Chisango allegedly “illegally” allocated housing stands to Brigadier-General Anslem Sanyatwe among other top army officials.

According to Zim Morning Post, Chisango allocated a residential stand to Sanyatwe on October 21 irrespective that he had acquired another stand on January 25, 2018.

Recently, the United States imposed sanctions on Sanyatwe accusing him of human rights abuses, “including directing an attack on peaceful protestors on August 1, 2018.”

“Please, be advised that you have been selected for the offer of an unserviced residential stand, number 1052, in Mt Pleasant Township, Harare.

“The allocation is a replacement of the remainder of stand 17291 STL (40683 STL) in Borrowdale West that was allocated to you on January 25, 2018,” wrote Chisango to Sanyatwe.

It was not clear if Sanyatwe participated in the interview process required at law or was on the housing waiting list.

Chisango was arrested last week after being implicated in the illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in Kuwadzana 3 in July last year, without going through the legal process of changing land use.

Chisango’s arrest on allegations of illegal land deals follows that of former mayor Herbert Gomba, four councillors, two other directors one from the housing department Addmore Nhekairo and human capital director, Matthew Marara.

Chisango this week was freed on $50 000 bail by Magistrate Bianca Makwande after he was arrested in Gweru by Special Anti Corruption Unit (SACU) last week.