SA deports Zimbabwean man for using fake documents

By Mashudu Netsianda

South Africa has deported a Zimbabwean who was employed as senior municipal manager at the Rand West City Local Municipality (RWCLM) in Gauteng province for using a fraudulently acquired work permit and other documents in violation of the neighbouring country’s immigration laws.

Zivanai Katikiti, who was a manager for financial control and reporting at the RWCLM, was last week deported to Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border Post following his arrest early this month for contravening immigration laws.

He appeared in court and was remanded in custody until the confirmation of his deportation last Tuesday.

In a statement, the South African Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Mr Siya Qoza said that the department’s records showed that Katikiti entered the country in May 2015.

However, Katikiti, had not applied for a work or residence permit. Mr Qoza said Katikiti is a prohibited person who was found in possession of a fraudulent permit and other documents.

“The deportation came after he was arrested for contravening immigration laws on September 3, appeared in court the following day and remained in custody until the confirmation of his deportation in court on Tuesday,” said Mr Qoza.

SA Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said an internal investigation into the origins of the documents was launched and that the investigation would also cover Katikiti’s employment with RWCLM.

Katikiti is not the first Zimbabwean employed as a senior government official in South Africa to be arrested for contravening immigration laws.

Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlement head of department (HOD) Keboni Masange was arrested on September 1 for violating the law by acquiring three identity cards through misrepresentation.

According to the Home Affairs Department, Masange first entered South Africa in October 1995 using a Zimbabwean passport and in June 1996 he applied for an ID by misrepresenting certain material facts.

In May 1997, Masange was issued a certificate for Sadc exemption despite not meeting the criteria. A few days before he was issued the certificate, he applied for a second ID and again misrepresented material facts.

“After receiving the exemption certificate, Masange again applied for the third and current ID as an exempted foreigner from Zimbabwe,” the department said.

Masange appeared in court on September 3 and was released on a warning.

The department has since filed papers to oppose his release and the matter is scheduled to be heard on November 2. The Chronicle