ZNA duped of $2 million

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A travel agent on Tuesday appeared in court to answer to fraud charges after she reportedly duped the Zimbabwe National Army of over $2 million after misrepresenting to them that she was able to source air tickets for them.

Moreen Tatenda Nago was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare regional magistrate Tranos Utahwashe.

She was released on $30 000 bail and was ordered to surrender her travel documents, reside at her given address, not to interfere with State witnesses and to report twice a week at ZRP Dzivaresekwa.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by Ambassador Mark Gray Marongwe, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and War Veteran Affairs.

Nago is the director of Cheryl Ethan Travel Services situated at No. 54 Leroux Drive Hillside.

Allegations are that on January 6 2016, Nago and Shepherd Chiriga who is on bail registered their company and opened a bank account on March 7 2017.

On November 16 2016, Denson Muvandi and his wife Rachel registered their company Right Turn Travel situated at the same address 54 Leroux Drive Hillside and on April 17 2019 opened a bank account.

The court heard that at the beginning of July 2019, Nago in connivance with Chiriga and Muvandi who is on the run connived to dupe the Ministry of Defence that Cheryl Ethan Travel Services had purchased air tickets for 79 ZNA officers who wanted to travel outside the country.

The trio presented an invoice to the Ministry of Defence with a total of $2 700 546.

Muvandi who was the Director Finance recommended and authorised the payment of the full amount from the Ministry of Defence to Nago’s business account.

Half of the money was transferred into Muvandi’s account and investigations were carried out and revealed that the company didn’t render any travel services to the Ministry of Defence.

As a result of the fraudulent activities of the three the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs suffered an actual prejudice of $2 700 546. H-Metro