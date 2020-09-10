Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Trending armed robbers in court

…Remanded in custody

35,355

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Two Chitungwiza suspected robbers, whose picture was circulated over the weekend falsely linking them to the Chivhu murder appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of armed robbery.
Mbonisi Ndlovu, 35, and David Zungura, 29, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Barbra Mateko who remanded them in custody to September 22.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Mbonis Ndlovu and David Zungura
Mbonis Ndlovu and David Zungura

Representing the State, Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on September 2 at around 7:15pm, the duo and their accomplices teamed up and went to the complainant’s house in Vainona to commit a robbery.

Related Articles

‘Notorious’ eight-member ‘armed robbery’ gang nabbed

22,544

Rogue soldiers arrested for ‘robbery’ at gunpoint

18,351

Armed robbers raid 500kg gold ore

17,097

Armed robbers raid city medical centre

56,968

They reportedly scaled over the precast wall and entered the yard then broke into the eastern side screen gate, opened the window and gained entry into the house.

Mbonis Ndlovu and David Zungura (left) arrives at court on Tuesday

Whilst in the house, they fired gunshots towards the complainant and he fired back several gunshots at the robbers and one of them got injured.

The duo managed to flee from the scene but where apprehended in the flower bed near the complainant’s house leading to their arrest.

The value of the property stolen is US$10 578 and US$7 707 was recovered. H-Metro

You might also like More from author
Comments