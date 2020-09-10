Trending armed robbers in court

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Two Chitungwiza suspected robbers, whose picture was circulated over the weekend falsely linking them to the Chivhu murder appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of armed robbery.

Mbonisi Ndlovu, 35, and David Zungura, 29, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Barbra Mateko who remanded them in custody to September 22.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Representing the State, Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on September 2 at around 7:15pm, the duo and their accomplices teamed up and went to the complainant’s house in Vainona to commit a robbery.

They reportedly scaled over the precast wall and entered the yard then broke into the eastern side screen gate, opened the window and gained entry into the house.

Whilst in the house, they fired gunshots towards the complainant and he fired back several gunshots at the robbers and one of them got injured.

The duo managed to flee from the scene but where apprehended in the flower bed near the complainant’s house leading to their arrest.

The value of the property stolen is US$10 578 and US$7 707 was recovered. H-Metro