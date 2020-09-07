Yaya apologises for inappropriate joke

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has apologised for an “inappropriate joke” which resulted in him being dropped from this last weekend’s Soccer Aid charity game.

Married dad Toure boasted in a WhatsApp group chat that he could bring 19 girls to the side’s five-star hotel in Cheshire, and also posted a pornographic video showing a naked woman in a bath.

He was axed from the weekend’s event, and tweeted an apology yesterday.

A report claims the 37-year-old was asked to leave the team hotel after posting content on a group message chat which offended fellow squad members.

Toure has admitted his mistake and regretted the negative publicity which has deflected from yesterday’s fundraising game for children’s charity Unicef at Old Trafford.

“I would like to apologise to everyone involved in Soccer Aid for an inappropriate joke I deeply regret,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It was meant as a joke, however, I lacked thorough consideration for the feelings of other participants.

“That being said, I deleted the jokes within minutes and I immediately apologised to all inside the group.

“We gather for a good cause and this deviates the focus of the game which is to bring everyone together to help children around the world.

“It’s sad to see an inappropriate joke I made attract the attention which should be fully devoted to the beauty of the charity game.

“Regardless of the circumstances, I want to take full responsibility. I am a grown man who should not be engaged in such jokes.

“I am very sorry for my mistake and I wish everyone all the best with Soccer Aid on Sunday in raising awareness and funds for important causes.”

A spokesman for Soccer Aid told The Sun : “Inappropriate content was shared in a private group text. The message was quickly deleted and a full apology was made to all.

“Soccer Aid for Unicef has discussed the above with the individual involved and he has decided to no longer continue to participate in this year’s event.

“While it was an error of judgment, it was felt that the behaviour didn’t align with the values of the event and its cause, and it was the right thing for him to step back from this year’s match.”

Toure is married and has three children and was quick to delete the message he posted in the group before apologising. — The Mirror.