Charlton manager praises Bonne

Zimbabwe international Macualey Bonne has been praised by Charlton Athletic manager, Lee Bowyer, after he scored a beautiful volley which helped the side reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Bonne chested and volleyed the ball home in the 3-1 win over Swindon Town.

“There’s no feeling like it!!… We begin as we mean to go on!” tweeted Bonne after the game.

The Zimbabwean striker netted in the 36th minute before Charlie Barker and Chuks Aneke sealed the game for the Addicks.

The Charlton boss was particularly pleased with his goalscorers Bonne, 17-year-old Barker and Aneke and said his team’s performance was a lot better than the mid-week showing at Wimbledon.

“On Macauley Bonne, I have to say that is by far the best performance he’s played for us,’’ said Bowyer.

“I just told him that, I’ve criticised Macca in the past, but he was outstanding today, outstanding.

“It was a real man’s performance up top on his own. I’m really pleased for him as well.

“His goal was very good because I can assure you that isn’t easy, chest and a volley, especially on the run.

“It was a great finish from him. He had no time to think about it. It was just touch and finish.’’

Bonne is expected to be part of the Warriors squad in the upcoming AFCON and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

A number of English Championship sides that have been reported to be vying for the 24-year-old’s signature after his team were relegated to League One at the end of last term, just after one season in England’s second-tier.

Touted as the next Jamie Vardy, Bonne jumped three divisions last season, and more than held his own in the Championship, scoring 11 goals.

Teams reportedly interested in his signature include Preston, Tendai Darikwa’s Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Cardiff City, Derby County, Luton Town and Blackburn.

Preston, who last month were reported to be preparing an opening bid of £500 000 plus add-ons, see the 24-year-old former non-League striker as a rough diamond with bags of potential.

However, Charlton are keen to hold on to Bonne with director of football Steven Gallen hoping he fires the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Gallen also revealed he is yet to receive any offers for the two-cap Zimbabwe international.

He told London News Online: “I don’t want Macauley to go — no chance. I think he can go and score 15-20 goals in this division.

“He had a great return last season — 11 goals in the Championship having come from non-League.

“I don’t want Macauley to go and neither does Lee Bowyer. We’re really pleased no-one has made an offer.” The Herald