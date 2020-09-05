How is someone like Kembo Mohadi the Vice President of a country?

By Sindile Ncube

Last week Vice President Kembo Mohadi was quoted essentially justifying the militarisation of the Zimbabwean government and suggested that the military were good for the economy because soldiers make good managers.

I am absolutely sure I’m not the only person puzzled by this man’s presence in high office. Honestly, what exactly did he do to get the position of Vice President?

Internet sources say Mohadi is 71 years old, so like a lot of these people in Zanu he is an old man who should be retired. But for someone who is 71 years old and a Vice President of a country, there really isn’t much of a back story about this man.

During my secondary school studying history of Zimbabwe in particular the liberation struggle, there was no mention of Kembo Mohadi. Come to think of it there was no mention of Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and definitely not a whiff about Victor Matemadanda.

Perhaps, as some people have said, Mohadi may not be the only liberation war imposter at the top of the Zimbabwean government. Anyway, the point is that Mohadi seemed to have sprung up from nowhere.

I did a google search about his credentials, and on the site Pindula it says he did not finish his secondary, but there was no mention of him topping up his qualifications at any point since then.

Maybe he did, maybe he did not. Perhaps he didn’t which is why he made ignorant statements like the ones he made about the military and economics, while grand opening a bridge in Muzarabani.

So what exactly did he do to occupy such high office? Even a place holder should have some sort of interesting back story. The only notable thing Kembo Mohadi was involved in is that infamous moment that captured the stupidity and backwardness of ZANU when a bunch of old fools from the party were hoodwinked by an enterprising lady sangoma that diesel would come out of a rock. We all watched in astonishment seeing government ministers, sitting barefooted, expecting diesel to squirt out of a rock.

To sum up, who is Kembo Mohadi? What is so special about this 71 year old man that he would be Vice President of a country? His liberation war credentials are pretty much non-existent.

His educational credentials are questionable to say the least, and he has a habit of saying ignorant statements and being present were ignorance is being exposed.

I don’t know, maybe I am being unfair to the man. After all, the questions I posed about him can be equally posed to several other old men who rule Zimbabwe including the president.

This is one of the many reasons why Zanu pf must go.

#Zanupfmustgo

#Zimbabweanlivesmatter

You can follow the author Sindile Ncube on Twitter: @sindiscorner