Highlanders receive Prince Dube transfer fee

By Mehluli Sibanda

Highlanders have received the Prince Dube transfer fee, believed to be around US$50 000 from Tanzanian club Azam.

Zaka Zakazi, the Azam head of information and communication department confirmed to Sundays News Sport that they had indeed paid Highlanders what was due to the Zimbabwean club and that was done more than a week ago.

In fact, just to show how professionally run the Tanzanian club is, Azam sent the funds days after Dube passed his medical assessment on 17 August, which paved way for the 23-year-old to sign a two-year contract.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they have officially cleared the player to join Azam after the Tanzanian free spenders met their end of the deal for the Warriors striker.

What Azam are now processing is the player’s registration under Fifa’s Transfer Matching System (TMS), which they can do after securing an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Zimbabwe Football Association (FA).

“Yes (they we have cleared the player). However, the rest is now at the request of Azam, that is TMS and ITC from the FA. Save to say, Azam have fulfilled the tenets of the agreement required for the player to be cleared by us,’’ the Highlanders CEO said.

The Warriors striker has taken little time to settle at his new home, with a goal in only his second appearance in a friendly match against Kinondoni Municipal Council FC at the Azam Complex Stadium Dar es Salaam last Thursday to guide his new paymasters to a 1-0 triumph.

It was the second time he has come on as a substitute, with his first appearance being last Sunday against Namungo at the Azam Festival.

Dube has yet another opportunity to impress coach Aristica Cioaba when Azam square off against Tanzania Prisons at Azam Complex this afternoon in yet another friendly fixture. Sunday News