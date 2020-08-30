Gabriel Nyoni, Maritzburg United confirm parting of ways

By Mehluli Sibanda

Gabriel Nyoni has confirmed his departure from Maritzburg United, with the player blaming injuries for his exit from the South African premier league side.

Nyoni has been subject to a lot of speculation, with even claims that The player on Sunday told this publication that a hamstring injury which took long to heal together with being hit with an elbow on his mouth by an opponent were some of the issues that kept him out of the team.

“I once got a hamstring (injury) and stayed out for a long time then it healed, then my lip was hit with an elbow and cracked. I nearly lost my teeth, from there I took stitches and stayed out for a while,’’ Nyoni said.

He also used social media to confirm that he was no longer with the Pietermaritzburg based team. The 27-year said he had a great time at Maritzburg United where unfortunately fitness issues led to his leaving.

“I Had a Great time & experience @MaritzburgUtd. Unfortunate injuries forced me out of the Club. We had a great relationship at the Club. Special thanks to Coach Eric Tinkler, The Charismatic Coach Parks, the great Manager Quinton Jacobs, The Chairman. Maritzburg United is an organised and well structured club. I respect it. Am now strong and ready to fight again,’’ posted Nyoni on Sunday morning.

Maritzburg United chairman, Farook Kadodia is quoted in the South Africa media confirming that they had parted ways with the Zimbabwean because he struggled a lot with injuries. Because he could not give his all on the park for the Team of Choice, Kadodia said that led to coach Eric Tinkler indicating that he was no longer in their plans and they had to let him go.

“He is no longer with the club. He struggled a lot with the injury. He is a speedy player, and he had niggling issues every time so he couldn’t give us that because of injury,” Kadodia is quoted saying.

The player said he has accepted the decision to offload him by Maritzburg United since him and the club had a perfect working relationship. While the player indicated that he was yet to hunt for a new home, he is said to be eyeing a move to the Western Cape, with Cape Umoya United and Stellenbosch understood to be some of his options.

Nyoni joined Maritzburg United in July last year from Caps United, a few months after his switch from Highlanders where he had been since 2013. At Maritzburg United, he had signed a two-year contract, with an option of a 12 months extension. Sunday News