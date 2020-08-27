No foul play in suspected KZN serial killer’s death: Bheki Cele

By Chris Ndaliso

Police Minister, Bheki Cele has reportedly told people near Mthwalume in the South Coast that Ipid investigations found no foul play in the murder suspect who was found hanging in police custody early this month.

The man was arrested and allegedly confessed to killing Nelisiwe Dube (22), sisters Akhona (25) and Nosipho Gumede (16)‚ Zama Chiliza (38) and an unidentified woman between April and August 2020.

The bodies of the women were found by hunters and wood collectors in the sugarcane field and a bush not far from the cane field.

The recent discoveries were made early this month and the alleged self-confessed killer was arrested along with another man living from the same area.

When they were to appear in court last week, the one suspect was found hanging from his isolation cell while the other suspect was released after the case against him was not enrolled due to lack of evidence.

Chairperson of the community policing forum (CPF) in the area, Lucky Bhuyeni, said community leadership was not aware of Cele’s address as they were not informed.

“We feel bad because we believe that more than one person was involved in these heinous crimes. We have had to ditch our own efforts to ensure the arrest of whoever was involved in these crimes after we were warned that no other person would be arrested since the man had allegedly confessed to murdering the women all by himself,” said Bhuyeni.

Cele reportedly told the media Ipid had concluded there was no foul play regarding the alleged suicide of the prime suspect in the murders of five KwaZulu-Natal women.

“We have received a report from Ipid which confirms he did commit suicide and shows there was no recklessness from the police.”

“We have not established if there is any other person we can pursue in this matter. One was released due to a lack of evidence.”

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: “Indeed Ipid has finalised its investigation on this matter. There was no negligence found from the side of police officials. This matter is now outside Ipid’s mandate”. Daily News