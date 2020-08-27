Master of High Court takes over home of live music

By Bongani Ndlovu

Bulawayo’s historic building, Cape to Cairo, a renowned restaurant and pub that had been closed for a long time, has been turned into offices of the Master of The High Court.

Known for being the home of live jazz music, Cape to Cairo will now be home to The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) with the offices set to start operating on September 1.

Rumbidzai Takawira, JSC head of communications and corporate affairs said the Master of The High Court in Bulawayo will move from the ZB Life Building (along Joshua Mqabuko Street between 8th and 9th avenue) to the new offices next month.

“A historical structure, Cape to Cairo building is a fitting home for the Master of The High Court in Bulawayo. It has been the wish of the Judicial Service Commission to provide the Master of the High Court officers in Bulawayo with their own building,” Takawira said.

She said to keep the building’s heritage, only Master’s House will be added to the name.

“The Cape to Cairo building has historical value and will remain as such. Therefore, the new building will be called The Cape to Cairo Master’s House,” said Takawira.

In its prime, Cape to Cairo which was the hub of live music, hosted the likes of Jazz Impacto, Submarine Band, Cool Crooners and Hope Masike, Dorothy Masuka, Sam Mtukudzi, Jeys Marabini, Africa Revenge, Cool Crooners, Chiwoniso Maraire, P Jay Flames and the Flame band among many others.

Businessman, Peter Mubi who was the last person to run Cape to Cairo, said he closed down the establishment two years ago.

“I closed Cape to Cairo two years ago after failing to reach a selling price with the owners of the building based in Cape Town. The company they sold it to quickly sold it to the Ministry of Justice and it’ll now be used as an administration block,” said Mubi.

He said it was saddening that Cape to Cairo was closed and will no longer be used for leisure purposes. “What a pity and a waste! Perhaps one day I can buy it back but in the meantime, I’ve opened a restaurant and jazz diner at Parklands Shopping Centre. It’s called 3 Daughters Restaurant and Jazz Bar,” said Mubi.

Tourism industry player, Engelbert Karombo who once worked at Cape to Cairo, said the building had historical significance, not only in the city, but to Africa as a whole.

“It’s of great attraction especially to those who love history, not only about Bulawayo, but Africa. It was a concept that was introduced by Cecil John Rhodes from the construction of the railway line which was meant to be from Cape Town in South Africa to Cairo in Egypt. But this only went as far as Zambia into Tanzania and it didn’t go any further because Rhodes then died of a heart attack.

“Bulawayo was a stopover during the construction of the railway line where people would spend time refreshing and enjoying some braai. On the building, there’s the number of miles written from here to Cairo and to Cape Town,” said Karombo.

He said fortunately, the promotion of jazz music did not die with the Cape to Cairo venue as Mubi, who he described as a man who is passionate about music, is still promoting jazz music. The Chronicle