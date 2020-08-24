EcoSure launches product for churches, social groups

Ecosure, a micro-insurance brand from Cassava Smartech, has unveiled a new product package called “EcoSure Pamwepo/Sisonke” in an effort to include churches and other social groups to have access to affordable insurance cover.

Insurance cover is beyond the reach of many due to weak disposable incomes on the back of the hyper-inflationary environment, which has recently seen prices of goods and services steepening. The country’s annual inflation stood at 840 percent in July, according to ZimStat, but the trend is set to stabilise following the positive impact of the forex auction system.

Cassava Smartech chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said his company launched the new package to ensure that most people in the country have funeral insurance cover, despite the difficult economic environment.

“We continue to look for opportunities to use technology to solve the challenges that our community face. This is why we are launching this package that church members and other social group members will access,” he said.

“The EcoSure Pamwepo/Sisonke package is expected to help churches and other social groups ease the burden when a fellow group or church member passes on with packages from as low as ZWL$50 per person per month with benefits of up to ZWL$500 000.”

Mr Chibi said EcoSure has so far partnered with Anglican, Roman Catholic, Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM), Zion Christian Church (ZCC), Salvation Army, United Family International Church (UFIC), Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries and ZAOGA, and has plans to partner with more churches.

He said church members can easily register by simply dialling a short code selecting EcoSure Funeral, EcoSure Pamwepo and then choosing their church and the province or diocese where they worship.

Econet Life Chief Life and Principal Officer, Mr Godwin Mashiri, said: “Churches and other social groups now have an option for their members to get affordable funeral cover so that when the unfortunate happens, they get a decent and dignified send-off with no burden on their church/group.”

As part of the EcoSure Pamwepo/Sisonke launch promotion, EcoSure said proceeds from the first premium collected will be ploughed back into the churches, for them to do their projects and also ease the financial burden during the lockdown.

EcoSure offers funeral cover through the mobile phone as well as burial society groups, to more than 1,2 million people. The Chronicle