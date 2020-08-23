Key highlights from leaked AUDIO of Mliswa and Tagwirei – @SteveZwitter

A leaked audio recording of a phone call between controversial Zanu PF financier and oil tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa (independent) has exposed the fact that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is captured by Tagwirei.
A Twimbo using the Twitter handle @SteveZwitter has picked up a number of things Tagwirei and Mliswa’s conversation has revealed. Below are some of the highlights:
- Kuda Tagwirei is President Mnangagwa’s nephew
- Temba Mliswa is Tagwirei’s uncle
- Mliswa and Tagwirei are President Mnangagwa’s advisors in their personal capacities.
- Fortune Chasi was fired from the Energy portfolio for disobeying Tagwirei
- Tagwirei and Mliswa are [very annoyed] by the appointment of Soda [Zhemu to replace Chasi] who they say have no Zanu PF ideology
- Chinamasa wanted a Ministerial position too as he defended President Mnangagwa much
- Chinamasa, Mliswa and Tagwirei didn’t want ED to appoint Kirsty Covenrty [as Sports Minister] because she doesn’t have party traits
- Sydney Gata and Daniel Mackenzie Ncube are ED’s friends who got appointments because they are his friends
- Tagwirei can tell ED who not to arrest, says he told ED not to arrest Chasi
- Tagwirei supports Wicknell Chivayo [of the infamous Gwanda Solar Project]
- Chivayo has full protection from Tagwirei
- Chasi had no power to deal with Chivayo
- Tagwirei can help anyone to get a government tender
- Tagwirei bought top of the range vehicles for police bosses
- Tagwirei said President Mnangagwa is not an enforcer
- Tagwirei and Mliswa agree that ED has failed to control the country like Mugabe
- The two are disappointed by the presence of Tabani Mpofu (not Advocate Thabani Mpofu, Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer) on the anti-corruption body
- They say they want Zanu Pf people on the anti-corruption portfolio who follow party principles
- Temba gives himself credit for defending Zanu PF on social media
- Temba says Prof JN Moyo will never attack him
- Saviour Kasukuwere had a conversation with Temba on the appointment of Soda who doesn’t have Zanu PF ideology
- Tagwirei said he is working for ED’s 2023 tenure
- From the conversation, it’s clear that Temba recorded the audio. What could have been his motive? He seems to be in good books with ED and Tagwirei so I doubt if he is the one who leaked it. Is this not a diversion? No factional battles are seen from the conversation.
