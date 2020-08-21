Outspoken MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested

MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested. He is attending at the police station with his lawyer, the opposition party confirmed in a statement.

Last month Sikhala, the MP for Zengeza West went underground but continued to use social media platforms to call for anti-corruption mass protests.

In a press statement last month the police had said “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public to supply information on the location of under listed activists:

“Makomborero Haruzivishe, Godfrey Kurauone, Ostallos Siziba, Job Sikhala, Promise Mkwananzi, Denford Ngadziore, Allan Moyo, Obey Sithole, Obert Masaraure, Jim Kunaka, Peter Mutasa, Robson Chere, Stephen Chuma, Godfrey Tsenengamu,” the police said in their statement at the time.

Details to follow…..