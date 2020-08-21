By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Incarcerated opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been denied bail for a third time by Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe.

He has been remanded in custody to September 4.

According to his lawyer, Moses Nkomo, the magistrate argued that changed circumstances were not sufficient to guarantee safety of the public if Ngarivhume is granted bail.

“The reason that was given was that there has not been sufficient change of circumstances.

“The court acknowledged that the 31st July came and went without any incident but then it said what was proposed as a 31st July demonstration has become a movement despite the fact that there was no evidence that was produced before the court.

“This judgment is bad and it has no substance at all,” Nkomo said.

Ngarivhume was arrested last month together with investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who played a key role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna is expected to hand down ruling on Chin’ono’s bail judgment on Monday next week

They were charged for inciting violence in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption.