Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsCrimes & CourtsFeaturedNews

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail for a third time – VIDEO

26,576

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 

Incarcerated opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been denied bail for a third time by Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe. 

He has been remanded in custody to September 4.

According to his lawyer, Moses Nkomo, the magistrate argued that changed circumstances were not sufficient to guarantee safety of the public if Ngarivhume is granted bail.

Related Articles

Ngarivhume bail hearing fails to start, magistrate not…

15,819

Hopewell Chin’ono being denied rights, say lawyers in court…

58,991

ZPCS denies ill-treatment of Chin’ono and Ngarivhume at…

19,736

Hopewell Chin’ono, Ngarivhume denied basic rights at…

8,634

“The reason that was given was that there has not been sufficient change of circumstances. 

“The court acknowledged that the 31st July came and went without any incident but then it said what was proposed as a 31st July demonstration has become a movement despite the fact that there was no evidence that was produced before the court. 

“This judgment is bad and it has no substance at all,” Nkomo said.

Ngarivhume was arrested last month together with investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who played a key role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna is expected to hand down ruling on Chin’ono’s bail judgment on Monday next week 

They were charged for inciting violence in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption.

You might also like More from author
Comments