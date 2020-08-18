Kenya dismisses exposé on looting of Covid-19 funds

Kenya’s health Ministry has dismissed an exposé that alleged massive looting and disappearance of millions of dollars of donor funds and equipment meant to help the country contain the spread of Covid-19.

An investigation by a local television station claimed that more than $400m (£304.5m) worth of donations could not be accounted for as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the country.

Kenyan health workers have threatened to go on strike due to a lack of protective equipment.

The investigation alleged that well-connected individuals, including politicians, profited from contracts to supply the personal protective equipment including medical masks and gowns.

Some of the companies that were awarded multi-million dollar contracts had only been set up a few months earlier, it is claimed.

Other firms that won tenders were linked to relatives of high-ranking government officials raising questions over possible conflicts of interest.

Appearing in parliament Kenya’s health minister Mutahi Kagwe, described the findings as fictitious and said his ministry could account for more than $200m (£152m)worth of donations it had received.

But the investigation alleged double that amount could not be accounted for. The government denies the allegations

In one case, the news report said that donations allegedly received from the Jack Ma foundation went missing after being received by the government but were then re sold to the state at inflated prices. BBC News