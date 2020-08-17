Kaitano explains why he’s been lucky

Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo has revealed that he has enjoyed the fortune of working under a supportive chief executive officer.

Tembo was appointed SuperSport head coach in 2018 before later winning the MTN8 Cup as well as keeping the club a top six side.

“I am no different to any other coach. In this industry, it is a job that is results-based,” the 50-year-old Tembo told the club’s media.

“I am lucky to have someone like our CEO Stanley Matthews, who has groomed me from the beginning, even when I was playing. I have gone through all the processes of being a coach.

“I have coached the Under-17s and Under-19s, I have been an assistant coach and coached the reserve team. It has been a huge journey for me and I still take it one day at a time. That is key for my development.”

With the club surprisingly spending less despite the big financial muscle it enjoys, Tembo and his team have enjoyed success with a young squad.

“We are taking a different direction where we need to give an opportunity to our young players coming from the development and MDC (MultiChoice Diski Challenge), but still need to be competitive. As much as I have been given time to build a team, we are also expected to deliver; that is the nature of the job,” he added. – Futaa.com