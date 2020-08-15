Khupe backs ED, says there is no legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe

Opposition MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has claimed that there is no legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe and told South African envoys to concentrate on allegations of human rights abuses.

On Monday, South Africa’s Sydney Mufamadi and former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete visited Zimbabwe to assess reports of human rights violations perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni told the Daily News that the envoys had to address issues of human rights only adding that there was no legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe.

“It is that contestation which has brought polarisation in the country and impending development. It is not fair to contest the President’s legitimacy when the courts ruled in his favour.

“When you seek adjudication you must accept the outcome and not hold the nation to ransom. So expect the SA envoys to concentrate on allegations of human rights abuses,” Phugeni said.

The envoys departed from Harare without meeting opposition parties.

Phugeni said they were going to have a chance to meet them because the “meeting was not cancelled, but deferred.”

Zimbabwean leader Mnangagwa rose to power in November 2017 after a military coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe.

On July 30, 2018, Zimbabwe held its first election without Mugabe.

It was a disputed election characterised by death of six civilians, arrests, rape and torture of opposition activists who were demonstrating against late announcement of election results.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa a winner but the main opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa refused to accept results citing they had “won resoundingly.”

Mnangagwa’s win was reinforced by the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe.

The MDC Alliance regards Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF administration illegitimate adding that this is the main reason behind the collapse of the country’s economy.