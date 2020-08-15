Underfire Zanu PF vows to flush out bigwigs linked to G40 faction

Zanu PF has resolved to flush out senior members allegedly linked to the vanquished Generation 40 (G40), a faction that was associated with the late former President Robert Mugabe.

G40 was a faction of Zanu-PF politicians that was believed to be working against the possibility of Emmerson Mnangagwa of the other faction called (Lacoste Faction) succeeding Mugabe as president of Zimbabwe.

The G40 group at one point was believed to be in favour of Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugabe as its right candidate to replace the late former president and Zanu PF founding father.

Zanu PF security secretary in the politburo Lovemore Matuke told the privately owned Daily News newspaper that the ruling party wanted to expel members linked to G40.

Matuke accused the G40 members of trying to take advantage of the struggling Zimbabwean economy.

“Yes, there are some people in the party who are working with G40. We are going to flush them out… As the party’s security department we are on high alert.

“We will flush out the G40 culprits and this is not going to affect the party.

“They are trying to take advantage of the economy and the drought, which I can assure that the president is going to address soon,” Matuke said.

Zanu PF always accuses members of the G40 of undermining the ruling party’s operations in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa last year declared G40 an enemy of the State and warned any Zanu PF members interacting with its members would be dealt with.