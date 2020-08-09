No Woman No Cry – Women’s Day Tribute

By Chenayi Mutambasere

Dear little sisters shedding those tears tulani we hear you… Yes you that sent me a message recently – 3 years since you left school … You are waiting on opportunity.

Please hear this it’s not you it’s them. Them that have squandered your birth right that which should have led to investment. I know you just need $1500 to do your science degree it’s your passion you have searched high and low Zambia is the cheapest.

But alas how to afford the cheapest. It’s not you it’s them that squander with no recourse they spend without fortune or care… I hear your cries yesterday is gone but the future is promised hang in there…

To my friend yes you my darling you carried that baby that you didn’t hold. We had a beautiful baby shower – I heard your cries as you realised help was not available. You made it to the hospital but hospital wasn’t working nothing was available to give you a chance to the next step in your motherhood journey.

I understand how helpless you felt in that moment trust me there is nothing you could do. My heart sank and shattered when I heard your cry. Yes I heard it through the screen when the reporter said. You cried quietly but we heard you mummy…. I can’t promise you yesterday but my hope is in a better tomorrow… May your story only be experienced once in both our lifetimes – I hear your cry.

To you young comrades my little sisters we are bound both by love and by cause. When they pushed the gun inside you I heard your cry babe, when they made you drink urine and eat fecal matter I heard it. It really hurt when they beat you on the head. You my sister your cry cut me deep…

You dared to stand out and speak up not for you but for them whose cries you hear … They cried and you spoke … But they tried to take your voice away and they keep trying … They don’t know that your voice isn’t yours it’s theirs it’s everyone’s – When you speak you speak for all of us.

But you have been arrested. You have been tortured. You have been kicked. You have been raped. But still you rise still you speak. And when you cry we cry too… Keep going I can’t give you yesterday but when we get to tomorrow you will take your place.

To the mothers and the grandmothers I hear your cries. You raised us strong you toiled for our education that one day the tables would turn. Alas still you toil, you nurse our wounds when they strike us , you raise our children when they kill us , you speak for us when we can’t …

I hear your cries. I know it’s not how you imagined it would be but this is our today. We can’t give you yesterday but when tomorrow comes we will raise you high you will smile when we smile when tomorrow comes …

To my sisters those that are without any hope. You see them because they dare to sleep with the enemy . He has the serpent tongue that lures knowing they can give half a silver lining. To these sisters for you too I hear your cry.

You listened to his alluring tongue perhaps now you are weak . You strike against that which you know is right because the serpent’s tongue has poisoned you… Break free sis do you know that you are worth dying for. Whilst we are still here hope exists it’s not over.

To the women of Zimbabwe I hear your cries they are different I see the tracks of your tears some covered some bare I see them all…. Rise up every teardrop has been a petition to the heavens ..

Freedom is coming tomorrow

Chenayi Mutambasere (Msc Development Economics and Policy) is the MDC UK and Ireland Province Secretary for Industry and Commerce. You can follow her on Twitter: @ChenayiM