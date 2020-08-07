Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker set to sign new deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to ending speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Arsenal.

First reported by the Daily Telegraph, Aubameyang is nearing an agreement on an extension to a deal which is currently due to expire at the end of next season.

Aubameyang scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season and netted twice in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Since his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, he has scored 54 goals in 85 Premier League games.

Aubameyang, 31, is younger than Willian, 32 on Sunday, who has been offered a three-year deal to move from Chelsea on a free transfer.

The news of the two contract offers comes a day after the club made a statement revealing their plan to make 55 members of staff redundant, including international recruitment specialist Francis Cagigao.

Arsenal, who will hold meetings with staff on Friday, said one of the key reasons cutbacks are being made is to “maintain investment in the team”.

Lacazette: Auba staying won’t affect my Arsenal future

Speaking before the FA Cup final, Alexandre Lacazette said his future at Arsenal is not dependent on Aubameyang staying.

Asked if he has entered talks over a new contract, Lacazette replied: “No, we didn’t talk about this.

“Me, I’m just playing my games and finishing the season to see how it’s going to be but we didn’t talk about anything.”

Lacazette and Aubameyang are close both on and off the pitch but the France international said his future at Arsenal is not entwined with that of the club’s captain.

“No, because we know that Auba has a lot of discussions with the club and I can’t put my future on someone else,” he replied when such a scenario was put to him.

“When he came everyone knows we had a good relationship together. We always talk about everything, not only about football but everything in life. He’s a good guy. That’s why between us it became really easy.”

Nicholas: Auba stay as big as winning FA Cup

“It’s vital keep hold of him, but if Real Madrid or Barcelona were to show interest in him at his age, and he wants to go, he’ll go. We had to let the best I’ve seen in an Arsenal shirt – Thierry Henry – go because he wanted to join Barca.

“Personally, I think it is as there’s very little guarantee in football but the guarantee he gives you when he’s fit is goals. Goals for Arsenal is the main ingredient in the way they play. Arsenal’s duty now is to fix a defence that has been weak for the past six or seven years.

“Gradually, I think Arteta will do that, but the club are still being held to ransom a little bit [over Aubameyang]. If Arsenal are to finally get this [contract] over the line, you give him what he wants, and then Aubameyang still becomes a sellable asset if he then wants to leave in a year.

“But if we run it down, as we did with Aaron Ramsey, you’re just holding on to someone who isn’t entirely committed to the cause. I’m hopeful now that Aubameyang will re-sign – Arsenal, get it over the line! It would be as big a boost as winning the FA Cup. That’s how big it would be.” Sky Sports